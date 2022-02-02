Tom Brady Will Have Some Famous Neighbors At Reported Retirement Mansion

Tom Brady will reportedly be making a move — but it's not too far from where he currently is.

Now that Brady has officially announced his retirement, he has made it clear that he wants to spend more time with his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and his three children, Jack, Benny and Vivian. He took to his Instagram account to praise Bündchen for always being his number one fan and making sure that he got all of the love and support he needed to become the sport's greatest athlete of all time. He wrote, "You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career."

Well, it looks like the next chapter in their life is going to move Brady, Bündchen and their family a little further south from where they currently are in Tampa, where the NFL icon was playing for the Buccaneers. In fact, Brady will most likely see some very familiar faces in the posh neighborhood that he reportedly plans to settle in.