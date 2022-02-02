Tom Brady Will Have Some Famous Neighbors At Reported Retirement Mansion
Tom Brady will reportedly be making a move — but it's not too far from where he currently is.
Now that Brady has officially announced his retirement, he has made it clear that he wants to spend more time with his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and his three children, Jack, Benny and Vivian. He took to his Instagram account to praise Bündchen for always being his number one fan and making sure that he got all of the love and support he needed to become the sport's greatest athlete of all time. He wrote, "You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career."
Well, it looks like the next chapter in their life is going to move Brady, Bündchen and their family a little further south from where they currently are in Tampa, where the NFL icon was playing for the Buccaneers. In fact, Brady will most likely see some very familiar faces in the posh neighborhood that he reportedly plans to settle in.
Tom Brady is reportedly moving to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's neighborhood
According to the Daily Mail, Tom Brady plans on spending his retirement in Miami — in a luxuriously high-end neighborhood. Apparently, both he and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly paid $17 million for a plot of land near none other than Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the exclusive Indian Creek island, which is better known to locals as the Billionaire's Bunker. This might prove to be a little awkward for Brady and Ivanka, seeing how her father, former President Donald Trump, wanted the two of them to get together.
In an interview with Playboy back in 2004, Donald made it no secret that he thought Brady would be great son-in-law material. "I think Tom's a great guy, and I think he and Ivanka would make a great combination," he told the publication. When later asked about the matter on "The Howard Stern Show," Brady clearly looked uncomfortable when he said (per the Daily Beast), "That was a long time ago in my life... No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that."
Since Donald himself lives at Mar-a-Lago — not too far from Indian Creek — we're sure he's glad that Tom is in the neighborhood, considering his high opinion of him.