Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Massive Fan Theory About Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is not shy to admit that she is living her best life with Ben Affleck. Ever since the former couple reunited back in 2021, they've done more than just turn heads during their red carpet appearances and constant public displays of affection. Lopez has even opened up about Affleck like never before, suggesting that their relationship now looks and feels completely different than it did in the early aughts. That's because the chart topper says they are both wiser and more experienced when it comes to dealing with media pressure. Of this time, she told People in an interview, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

And while Lopez and Affleck's reunion has brought back a lot of nostalgia for the early 2000s for their fans, the "On The Floor" singer shut down this one fan theory that certainly seemed to be a callback to one of Lopez's biggest 2000s hits.