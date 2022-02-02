Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Massive Fan Theory About Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is not shy to admit that she is living her best life with Ben Affleck. Ever since the former couple reunited back in 2021, they've done more than just turn heads during their red carpet appearances and constant public displays of affection. Lopez has even opened up about Affleck like never before, suggesting that their relationship now looks and feels completely different than it did in the early aughts. That's because the chart topper says they are both wiser and more experienced when it comes to dealing with media pressure. Of this time, she told People in an interview, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."
And while Lopez and Affleck's reunion has brought back a lot of nostalgia for the early 2000s for their fans, the "On The Floor" singer shut down this one fan theory that certainly seemed to be a callback to one of Lopez's biggest 2000s hits.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are leaving the past in the past
During the summer of 2021, the world couldn't help but wonder what was going on between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez when they were snapped by photographers lounging on a yacht while celebrating the singer's 52nd birthday in St. Tropez. That's because Affleck looked like he was trying to recreate a famous scene from Lopez's 2002 music video "Jenny From The Block" in which he seemingly caressed her backside with his hand. But according to Lopez, that wasn't the case at all.
JLo told People, "We were just on the boat! There was no recreation! I was lying down. ... It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn't know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!"
Plus, Affleck did once say that he regretted appearing in the "Jenny From The Block" visual in the first place. Back in 2008, he said, "If I have a big regret, it was doing the music video. But that happened years ago. I've moved on," according to the Irish Examiner. From the looks of things now, it doesn't seem like Affleck is regretting anything about his current relationship with Lopez at all.