The Khloé Kardashian Hand Controversy Gets Even Messier
Khloé Kardashian's latest photo controversy is getting out of hand — pun intended. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been the subject of some major cyberbullying in recent years for her appearance. Khloé's Instagram is often at the center of attacks from fans, who call out the star for indulging in too much plastic surgery and photoshop.
Combined with the drama in her personal life involving unfaithful ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, it's fair to assume Khloé reads a lot of nasty messages on social media. The Good American CEO tries to take it all in stride, though. For example, when one user commented, "If insecurity was a person" under a series of glam photos of Khloe, the reality star calmly wrote back (via People), "Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down."
It seems Khloé is again getting roasted on Instagram, this time over a minor detail in her photos. When she posted a glamorous photoset to IG on January 27, followers were quick to point out the star's hands didn't exactly match her skin tone. "Hand shade vs face," one follower commented. "You forgot to filter your hands to sis," another wrote. Other users teased Khloé for having a "chicken hand" when the photos showed off her long fingers and nails. "Her hands looks so so scary," one user commented. When comments about her hands recurred on another Instagram post, Khloé addressed the trolls head-on.
Khloé Kardashian isn't afraid to flaunt her fingers
Fans assumed that Khloé Kardashian got insecure about her appearance when she posted a photo to Instagram from her new Good American photoshoot that saw the star concealing her hands in a shy-looking pose. The pic came only days after users trolled her hands in a separate post and Khloé's followers didn't let her forget about the photo faux-pas in the Good American pic. "She not showing her hands after yall tore her up," one user commented. "Oh lord, she's hiding her hands," another follower wrote, to which Khloé responded, "lol never. My hands are beautiful baby."
While Khloé gave a graceful response to the mean comment, trolling has taken its toll on the Kardashian sister over the years. "My soul is at a breaking point in regards to the public thinking they're allowed to talk about my weight, my face, my personal life," she shared on a 2021 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," per BuzzFeed.
Nevertheless, Khloé persists — by posting more confident glam shots of herself to Instagram. "The crown is heavy, but the queen is strong," she captioned a February 2 photo, which included her new red manicure.