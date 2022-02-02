The Khloé Kardashian Hand Controversy Gets Even Messier

Khloé Kardashian's latest photo controversy is getting out of hand — pun intended. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been the subject of some major cyberbullying in recent years for her appearance. Khloé's Instagram is often at the center of attacks from fans, who call out the star for indulging in too much plastic surgery and photoshop.

Combined with the drama in her personal life involving unfaithful ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, it's fair to assume Khloé reads a lot of nasty messages on social media. The Good American CEO tries to take it all in stride, though. For example, when one user commented, "If insecurity was a person" under a series of glam photos of Khloe, the reality star calmly wrote back (via People), "Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down."

It seems Khloé is again getting roasted on Instagram, this time over a minor detail in her photos. When she posted a glamorous photoset to IG on January 27, followers were quick to point out the star's hands didn't exactly match her skin tone. "Hand shade vs face," one follower commented. "You forgot to filter your hands to sis," another wrote. Other users teased Khloé for having a "chicken hand" when the photos showed off her long fingers and nails. "Her hands looks so so scary," one user commented. When comments about her hands recurred on another Instagram post, Khloé addressed the trolls head-on.