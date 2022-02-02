And Just Like That Creator Confirms What We Suspected About The Ending Of Willie Garson's Arc

In the world of character actors, there are many greats, and Willie Garson was one of them. With 170 acting credits to his name, he was much more than Carrie Bradshaw's bestie "Stanny" lent him to be. (No shade to Stanford Blatch; we stan him.) Spoilers for "And Just Like That" ahead.

From "White Collar" to "Mr. Belvedere," Garson ran the gamut. In fact, he even almost passed on being in "Sex and the City" because it didn't seem like "a big deal" at the time. In one of his final interviews before Garson's death from pancreatic cancer on September 21, 2021, he explained to The Creative Coalition that he got spots on two pilots on the same day — one for Fox and one for HBO. At the time HBO didn't seem like the obvious choice, so Garson chose Fox, but "SATC" had him as a guest on the pilot anyway.

"We shot 13 episodes [for the Fox show], and it was canceled," he told Creative Coalition. "['SATC'] had a year between when we made the pilot ... So we called [them] up and said, 'Hey, listen, uh, we made a mistake and we'd like to come back.' And they said, 'Well, we kind of like it this way, as a recurring character instead of a regular character.' So I stayed a recurring character for, you know, six-and-a-half seasons — a very popular recurring character." Since Stanford was such a popular character, how did the writers just let him walk away?