Willie Garson's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

The news of Willie Garson's untimely death at age 57 left both fans and Hollywood stunned. The actor died on September 21, but the "White Collar" star seemed to be working up until his death, as he was "set to" reprise his role as Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and The City" reboot, "And Just Like That." An HBO spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter, "Willie Garson was in life, as onscreen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe."

The "Sex and the City" star's final tweet, from September 4, read: "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APPROACH KINDNESS," and tributes to the late actor from viewers, fans, and celebrities have poured in on social media.

Garson is survived by his son Nathan Garson, who he adopted in 2009. The actor always wanted to become a father and decided to adopt Nathan as a single parent. Garson told Page Six, "He's lovely and a really special guy. He's wonderful, and he's in college in Ohio." In a beautiful and heartbreaking post, Nathan announced his father's death via Instagram, calling Garson the "toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known."

Garson's obituary revealed the beloved actor's cause of death.