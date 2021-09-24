Willie Garson's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed
The news of Willie Garson's untimely death at age 57 left both fans and Hollywood stunned. The actor died on September 21, but the "White Collar" star seemed to be working up until his death, as he was "set to" reprise his role as Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and The City" reboot, "And Just Like That." An HBO spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter, "Willie Garson was in life, as onscreen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe."
The "Sex and the City" star's final tweet, from September 4, read: "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APPROACH KINDNESS," and tributes to the late actor from viewers, fans, and celebrities have poured in on social media.
Garson is survived by his son Nathan Garson, who he adopted in 2009. The actor always wanted to become a father and decided to adopt Nathan as a single parent. Garson told Page Six, "He's lovely and a really special guy. He's wonderful, and he's in college in Ohio." In a beautiful and heartbreaking post, Nathan announced his father's death via Instagram, calling Garson the "toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known."
Garson's obituary revealed the beloved actor's cause of death.
Willie Garson's cause of death was pancreatic cancer
Willie Garson's obituary on Legacy.com revealed that the actor died from pancreatic cancer.
The star's real name was William Garson Paszamant, and the obituary referenced some of his career highlights, like his role as Stanford Blatch on "Sex and the City," as well as his part as Mozzie on the USA Network hit "White Collar." One sweet note in the Legacy.com obit was a tribute to his career as a "working actor."
"A working actor has been defined as 'an actor, who, while never achieving stardom, has a long and productive career and earns a better than decent living and has the admiration of his peers,'" the obituary read. With a career that spanned four decades and appearances in "300 TV shows and 70 movies," it certainly seemed that Garson was proud to be a working actor.
Garson and "SATC" co-star Sarah Jessica Parker were close friends in real life. After the news of Garson's death, fellow "SATC" star Chris Noth posted a photo of Garson and Parker on Instagram. The caption simply read, "Willie," with heart and broken heart emojis. Parker posted in Noth's comments, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."
Matt Bomer, Garson's friend and "White Collar" co-star, also paid tribute to the star on Twitter with a photo. He tweeted, "I love you forever Willie Garson. Rest in peace my friend."