Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Her Silence On Willie Garson's Death
Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out following the death of her "Sex and the City" co-star, Willie Garson. Garson died aged 57 on September 21 from what was described as a "short illness," while People also confirmed Garson had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The actor was perhaps best known for playing Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, and reprised the character for the reincarnation of the beloved comedy/drama, "And Just Like That..."
Plenty of Garson's co-stars flocked to social media to honor his legacy. Cynthia Nixon shared a snap of the two together on Twitter alongside the caption, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen [and] in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always."
Kim Cattrall — who will not be back for "And Just Like That..." — also acknowledged his passing on Twitter. "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo," she wrote. Kristin Davis shared a lengthier post on Instagram alongside a snap of Garson with his son, as well as one with her and another with Parker. "Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him," she wrote in part.
Now, Parker has broken her silence.
Sarah Jessica Parker had a touchingly brief response to Willie Garson's death
Sarah Jessica Parker spoke publicly for the first time about the death of Willie Garson with a heartbreaking yet brief Instagram message. The star made her feelings very clear in the comments section of her co-star Chris Noth's upload after he shared a shot of Parker and Garson in character as they shared a big laugh on set. He posted it with the caption, "Willie," alongside a broken heart emoji.
Parker appeared to suggest that she planned to say more about the actor when she'd had a little more time to process the tragic news, commenting, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."
Parker and Garson were just as good friends off-screen as they were on, and it was actually Garson who was Parker taking on the iconic role of Carrie. The two were friends before "Sex and the City" began, and Garson told Entertainment Weekly in 2008 he called Parker to tell her he was thinking about doing the show, to which she responded, "You're kidding me. Well, then, I should do it.' So we just ended up doing it together, which is awesome."
He continued, "If [you use] people who've been friends for 20 years, it really reads on the screen," revealing he was "very different" to Stanford in real life, which made for lots of laughter on set.
We're sending our condolences to all those who knew Willie Garson.