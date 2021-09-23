Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Her Silence On Willie Garson's Death

Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out following the death of her "Sex and the City" co-star, Willie Garson. Garson died aged 57 on September 21 from what was described as a "short illness," while People also confirmed Garson had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The actor was perhaps best known for playing Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, and reprised the character for the reincarnation of the beloved comedy/drama, "And Just Like That..."

Plenty of Garson's co-stars flocked to social media to honor his legacy. Cynthia Nixon shared a snap of the two together on Twitter alongside the caption, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen [and] in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always."

Kim Cattrall — who will not be back for "And Just Like That..." — also acknowledged his passing on Twitter. "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo," she wrote. Kristin Davis shared a lengthier post on Instagram alongside a snap of Garson with his son, as well as one with her and another with Parker. "Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him," she wrote in part.

Now, Parker has broken her silence.