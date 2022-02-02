Ellen DeGeneres Achieves One Of Her Biggest Goals
Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood because of her big heart and love for animals. (Well, at least according to some people. She's definitely had her share of controversy in recent years.) DeGeneres began her career in stand-up comedy and acting, but if you ask anyone what they recognize the star from, they'd probably say her self-titled talk show. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" premiered in 2003, and it's still on the air this season.
In May 2021, DeGeneres broke hearts across the globe when she announced the 19th season of her hit daytime show would be the last, leaving many people wondering who they would spend their afternoons with. "The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it's time," she said in a monologue. "Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years, and I always knew in my heart that Season 19 would be my last." Of course, the news sent shockwaves through the universe, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres elaborated further on her decision. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she confessed.
There's no doubt DeGeneres has a jam-packed schedule of projects, ideas, and aspirations that she wants to accomplish once her show goes off the air. And it turns out, one of her biggest goals has already come true.
Ellen DeGeneres takes her passion for animals to a whole new level
One of Ellen DeGeneres' most significant accomplishments is not on television, but instead in wildlife. According to the New York Post, the star finally opened her gorilla campus in Rwanda to the public. If you've been following DeGeneres in any capacity, you probably know this is a huge deal, as the campus is near and dear to her heart. The facility — named "Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund," after DeGeneres and conservationist Dian Fossey — came to fruition after DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, gifted it to her on her 60th birthday.
The facility's primary goal is to save gorillas, and according to the Fossey Fund's director, Felix Ndagijimana, DeGeneres' facility is a great addition. "The Ellen Campus represents a huge expansion of our teaching and laboratory spaces, enabling us to not just increase but transform our programs to study gorillas and their critical forest habitat," he told the Post.
But DeGeneres is the most excited about the opening. "Dian Fossey has always been a hero of mine, and so it's been the honor of a lifetime to support this project," she shared, adding that it's an honor to see her name next to Fossey's. "To know I'm doing my part to protect endangered gorillas and continue Dian's legacy, is simply amazing," she added. DeGeneres also revealed the news on her fund's Instagram page, sharing several facts about the facility, including that over 20% of the workforce is female. Way to go, Ellen.