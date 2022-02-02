Ellen DeGeneres Achieves One Of Her Biggest Goals

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood because of her big heart and love for animals. (Well, at least according to some people. She's definitely had her share of controversy in recent years.) DeGeneres began her career in stand-up comedy and acting, but if you ask anyone what they recognize the star from, they'd probably say her self-titled talk show. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" premiered in 2003, and it's still on the air this season.

In May 2021, DeGeneres broke hearts across the globe when she announced the 19th season of her hit daytime show would be the last, leaving many people wondering who they would spend their afternoons with. "The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it's time," she said in a monologue. "Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years, and I always knew in my heart that Season 19 would be my last." Of course, the news sent shockwaves through the universe, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres elaborated further on her decision. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she confessed.

There's no doubt DeGeneres has a jam-packed schedule of projects, ideas, and aspirations that she wants to accomplish once her show goes off the air. And it turns out, one of her biggest goals has already come true.