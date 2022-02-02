The View's Reaction To Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Following her comments about the Holocaust on an episode of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg found herself in the middle of controversy. While discussing books being removed from certain schools, Goldberg said "the Holocaust isn't about race" on January 31, per People. Goldberg apologized for her comment on the next day's show, and tweeted out a statement further apologizing on February 1. "The Jewish people around the world always had my support and that will never waiver," she wrote.

The next day, ABC announced they were taking punitive action on Goldberg. "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement, per People. News of the suspension was met divisively by employees of the network. Apparently, some of those at the network wondered why it took so long to hand out the punishment, as an ABC executive told The Daily Beast. Meanwhile, several of Goldberg's co-hosts reportedly came to her defense. "Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say," Ana Navarro told The Daily Beast. The outlet also reported that both Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were also "furious with the network's decision."

Then, on the first day of Goldberg's suspension, the way "The View" addressed her notable absence left some fans fuming.