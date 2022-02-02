The View's Reaction To Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Following her comments about the Holocaust on an episode of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg found herself in the middle of controversy. While discussing books being removed from certain schools, Goldberg said "the Holocaust isn't about race" on January 31, per People. Goldberg apologized for her comment on the next day's show, and tweeted out a statement further apologizing on February 1. "The Jewish people around the world always had my support and that will never waiver," she wrote.
The next day, ABC announced they were taking punitive action on Goldberg. "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement, per People. News of the suspension was met divisively by employees of the network. Apparently, some of those at the network wondered why it took so long to hand out the punishment, as an ABC executive told The Daily Beast. Meanwhile, several of Goldberg's co-hosts reportedly came to her defense. "Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say," Ana Navarro told The Daily Beast. The outlet also reported that both Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were also "furious with the network's decision."
Then, on the first day of Goldberg's suspension, the way "The View" addressed her notable absence left some fans fuming.
Fans were upset with the View hosts
Joy Behar discussed Whoopi Goldberg's suspension during the opening of "The View" on February 2 — very briefly. "You all saw the news. Whoopi will be back here in two weeks," Behar said before moving onto other topics alongside other hosts, per Deadline. The way the hosts seemingly swept Goldberg's suspension under the rug left a bad taste in the mouths of many viewers.
Several fans felt insulted that "The View" did not engage in a proper discussion about Goldberg's comments and subsequent punishment. "#TheView wow ... nothing like dissing the audience. Obviously you have no value for us. Shame on you Joy for just dismissing us," one viewer tweeted. "The way they skipped over Whoopi's suspension is not #theView ... No Whoopi, no #TheView," a fan added. "I was expecting more feedback from the ladies this morning about Whoopi's absence," another Twitter user wrote plainly. While others pointed out that the daytime show had reprimanded others in the past for similarly offensive comments. "Way to address the controversy ... Didn't Roseanne get an 8-minute discussion when she screwed up?" a viewer tweeted.
One former "The View" host shared similar sentiments. Meghan McCain, who formerly occupied the conservative chair on the show, took umbrage with what she perceived as "double standards" in how "The View" polices comments from liberals versus conservatives. "I was lectured to thousands of times on 'The View,'" she wrote in a scathing essay regarding Goldberg's comments for the Daily Mail on February 1.