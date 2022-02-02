Donald Trump's Reaction To Jeff Zucker Resigning From CNN Is One Wild Ride
CNN President Jeff Zucker stepped down from his role of 9 years without warning on February 2. Zucker announced his resignation via email, citing his failure to report a relationship with his colleague Allison Gollust as his reason for leaving. Zucker's departure comes shortly on the heels of him firing anchor Chris Cuomo for his involvement in the sexual misconduct scandal of his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker wrote in his resignation statement, per CNN. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today." Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, issued a statement regarding her romance with Zucker. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time," she wrote, per The New York Times. According to the outlet, Gollust remains in her role after Zucker's resignation.
Zucker's shocking resignation has elicited big reactions from public figures, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is, to put it lightly, an outspoken critic of CNN. Trump's reaction to Zucker stepping down is definitely over-the-top.
Donald Trump slams Jeff Zucker and CNN
In true Donald Trump fashion, the 45th U.S. President bid a colorful, unfriendly farewell to his enemy Jeff Zucker amid his resignation as CNN President. Despite Zucker's statement announcing he was leaving on his own accord, Trump claimed CNN gave Zucker the boot for reasons the media exec didn't share.
"Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else," Trump said in a statement, per Variety. He further bashed mainstream news media outlets, adding, "Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World." Sparing no insult, Trump concluded his statement by celebrating Zucker's leave, writing, "Congratulations to all!"
Trump's harsh words for Zucker came from the heart, as the two public figures have a history — one that wasn't always sour. According to the New York Post, before he hailed from the top office at CNN, Zucker was NBC President in the early 2000s, where he helped launch Trump into the spotlight on the reality competition series "The Apprentice."