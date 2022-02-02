Donald Trump's Reaction To Jeff Zucker Resigning From CNN Is One Wild Ride

CNN President Jeff Zucker stepped down from his role of 9 years without warning on February 2. Zucker announced his resignation via email, citing his failure to report a relationship with his colleague Allison Gollust as his reason for leaving. Zucker's departure comes shortly on the heels of him firing anchor Chris Cuomo for his involvement in the sexual misconduct scandal of his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker wrote in his resignation statement, per CNN. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today." Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, issued a statement regarding her romance with Zucker. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time," she wrote, per The New York Times. According to the outlet, Gollust remains in her role after Zucker's resignation.

Zucker's shocking resignation has elicited big reactions from public figures, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is, to put it lightly, an outspoken critic of CNN. Trump's reaction to Zucker stepping down is definitely over-the-top.