The Bob Saget-Inspired Moment John Stamos Shared With His Son

John Stamos has been open about how Bob Saget's death has impacted his life. On January 30, the actor hosted a star-studded farewell event for his "Full House" co-star at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. "It was time for those who loved him most to give him the sendoff he would have truly loved," Stamos told People of the event that featured Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, and many more. Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo helped close the night with a singalong to a raunchy song that was an ode to the deceased comedian's trademark sense of humor.

The last time Stamos saw his friend was around a month before his death when the two went on a double date with their wives. At that dinner, Saget seemed calmer than usual to Stamos. "He was at peace somehow," the "Big Shot" star told The New York Times on January 25. "I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see," Stamos added.

During Saget's funeral, Stamos delivered a eulogy that tugged at both the heartstrings of those in attendance. The actor described how Saget was reliable in the face of adversity and tragedy. "When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other," he shared, per the Los Angeles Times. Stamos believes his friend will continue to live on. "He's in the lessons I teach my son," he added. Weeks later, the actor shared a touching moment with his son that involved Saget.