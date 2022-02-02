The Bob Saget-Inspired Moment John Stamos Shared With His Son
John Stamos has been open about how Bob Saget's death has impacted his life. On January 30, the actor hosted a star-studded farewell event for his "Full House" co-star at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. "It was time for those who loved him most to give him the sendoff he would have truly loved," Stamos told People of the event that featured Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, and many more. Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo helped close the night with a singalong to a raunchy song that was an ode to the deceased comedian's trademark sense of humor.
The last time Stamos saw his friend was around a month before his death when the two went on a double date with their wives. At that dinner, Saget seemed calmer than usual to Stamos. "He was at peace somehow," the "Big Shot" star told The New York Times on January 25. "I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see," Stamos added.
During Saget's funeral, Stamos delivered a eulogy that tugged at both the heartstrings of those in attendance. The actor described how Saget was reliable in the face of adversity and tragedy. "When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other," he shared, per the Los Angeles Times. Stamos believes his friend will continue to live on. "He's in the lessons I teach my son," he added. Weeks later, the actor shared a touching moment with his son that involved Saget.
What John Stamos's son thinks of Full House
A short home video shared by John Stamos looked familiar to many fans. In the short clip posted to Instagram on February 1, Stamos is watching an early episode of "Full House" alongside his son, Billy. The scene on the TV involved Stamos alongside Bob Saget and Dave Coullier in their younger years. Stamos turned the camera toward young Billy who was getting a kick out of the show. "This is funny," the youngster said to the camera. According to Stamos, his son's opinion on "Full House" completely changed. "Billy was never interested in Full House and I was perfectly fine with that," he wrote. "Bob died, now he's obsessed! I blame Bob."
Many Instagram followers flooded the comment section with heartfelt replies, including Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo. "I love this, John," she wrote, while including two heart emoji. Multiple fans shared Billy's sentiments about the classic sitcom. "Currently rewatching Full House ... this show still makes my heart happy," one fan commented. "I've been binging too! Favorite show ever!!" another added. "Kids got good taste!" a fan replied.
Since Saget's untimely death, Stamos has uploaded several Instagram posts honoring his friend. He shared a snap of the two "Fuller House" stars posing with a giant ball that had "Love" written across the front on January 23. That ball was part of an art installation that was used for Coulier's wedding in 2014, which the two "Full House" co-stars attended, per Entertainment Tonight.