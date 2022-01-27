John Stamos Opens Up About The Distinct Change He Saw In Bob Saget Shortly Before He Died
As the saying goes, "Time waits for no man," and based on the Hollywood icons we've already lost in 2022, the saying seems to ring true. Sometimes, however, it just doesn't seem fair when a serious fan favorite dies well before their time should be up. For the family, friends, and fans of actor and comedian Bob Saget, this certainly seems to be the case.
His former co-star and long-time friend John Stamos recently opened up to The New York Times about his relationship with Bob Saget. Stamos revealed the last time he saw the late actor was during a double date the two went on with their wives, Caitlin McHugh and Kelly Rizzo, about a month before Saget's death. "Bob was always worried about everyone else, but he talked about death a lot," Stamos said. "His wife, Kelly Rizzo, said she had a premonition. I didn't see it."
It wasn't Kelly's premonition that made an impact on Stamos, but rather, a change he'd noticed in his long-time friend and fellow actor.
John Stamos calls Bob Saget 'guardian angel' in eulogy
John Stamos last saw Bob Saget during a double date, and noticed something unusual about his friend. "He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn't interrupt; he cared about what we were saying," Stamos told The New York Times. "I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see. And it was the last time I saw him." After his death, the "Full House" actor sent out a heartbreaking and raw tweet about Saget.
For those who knew Saget best, it seems he'll be remembered for always caring and for his wonderful hugs. The Los Angeles Times published Stamos' entire Eulogy from Saget's funeral and in it, Stamos described him as "... a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big as forever." Stamos also included a dirty bit he figured Saget would appreciate. "Personally, I hope to die after a beautiful night of lovemaking with my wife," he said, "but I'm glad Bob didn't go that way. As I said, I rather he dies after doing what he did best. (Sorry, Kelly.)" He added, "That's the kind of joke Bob loved."