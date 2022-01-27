John Stamos Opens Up About The Distinct Change He Saw In Bob Saget Shortly Before He Died

As the saying goes, "Time waits for no man," and based on the Hollywood icons we've already lost in 2022, the saying seems to ring true. Sometimes, however, it just doesn't seem fair when a serious fan favorite dies well before their time should be up. For the family, friends, and fans of actor and comedian Bob Saget, this certainly seems to be the case.

His former co-star and long-time friend John Stamos recently opened up to The New York Times about his relationship with Bob Saget. Stamos revealed the last time he saw the late actor was during a double date the two went on with their wives, Caitlin McHugh and Kelly Rizzo, about a month before Saget's death. "Bob was always worried about everyone else, but he talked about death a lot," Stamos said. "His wife, Kelly Rizzo, said she had a premonition. I didn't see it."

It wasn't Kelly's premonition that made an impact on Stamos, but rather, a change he'd noticed in his long-time friend and fellow actor.