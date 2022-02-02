Who Is Jeff Zucker's Ex-Wife?
On February 2, CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced his resignation from the iconic cable news network, after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a high-ranking colleague. "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker revealed in a memo to staff (via CNN). He then acknowledged he was "wrong" for not disclosing the relationship.
While Zucker didn't name his colleague, the network reports that Allison Gollust is the individual currently in a relationship with him. Per NBC News, Gollust was described as "Zucker's most-trusted lieutenant for decades," and has been involved with a majority of CNN's decisions over the past several years. Currently, Gollust holds the title of CNN's executive vice president and is expected to remain in the position even after Zucker's resignation. However, the controversy has opened up the floodgates to Zucker's personal life, with many wondering about his past relationships and who he was married to.
Jeff Zucker met his ex-wife in the workplace too
Prior to being in a relationship with Allison Gollust, Jeff Zucker was married to Caryn Nathanson for 21 years. Per Page Six, the couple announced their split in 2018, remaining focused on their kids. As for the reason for their split, one insider seemed to have the scoop. "It can't be easy being married to Jeff — he is a workaholic, and is obsessed with news, and obsessed with being the best," a source told the outlet at the time. "Caryn is much more laid back and social, spends a lot of time with their kids and enjoys being part of the Upper East Side social circuit."
According to The New York Times, Nathanson got her start in television as a supervisor of rights and clearance on "Saturday Night Live," after graduating from Sarah Lawrence College in her teens. Zucker and Nathanson met while they were both working at NBC in the '90s. Jeff, at the time, was the executive producer of the "Today" show. He eventually rose up to the ranks and served as president and CEO of NBC Universal in the 2000s, per The Sun. The exes share four children — three boys and a girl.
It is unclear what Nathanson has been up to since their divorce.