The Person Britney Spears Credits With Changing The Course Of Her Life
While it sure has been fun watching Britney Spears drag her enemies all over her social media (cough, cough, Jamie Lynn Spears), we're just as thrilled when we see her shout out people who have really supported her in her life. Britney contains multitudes! On February 2, for instance, the pop icon took to her Instagram not to address another one of her sister's public statements, but to say thanks to one man who she says has changed her whole life.
Everyone in the world watched Britney's fight to end her 13-year conservatorship over the past year. After finally being allowed to speak about her experiences publicly and, importantly, hire a lawyer of her own choosing, the conservatorship came to an end. Now that she has full freedom over her social media posts, she has not been shy about calling out her family or expressing love for her friends.
Britney posted a photo of herself and a pretty normal-looking man who is definitely not her fiance Sam Asghari, with a caption that began, "This man has turned my life around."
Britney Spears says thank you to her lawyer
In the Instagram caption, Britney Spears continued, "So many exciting projects ahead!!!! We accidentally matched for lunch!!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always," before naming the mystery hero: "Mathew Rosengart ... I simply adore you!!!!"
If you didn't follow the #FreeBritney saga quite as closely as we did, you may not recognize the name. Rosengart is the one who replaced Britney's previous lawyer (the one hired by her father Jamie Spears), and who succeeded in bringing the conservatorship to its end at last. Yeah, we'd say he had a pretty big impact on her life!
Britney's legions of fans are obviously thrilled, including her fiance who commented, "Dream team," with a hands-up emoji. Side note: Could Sam Asghari possibly be sweeter? Other famous well-wishers include Iggy Azalea, who commented, "So glad you guys found each other Brit!" and Tracy Anderson, who posted a series of black hearts. And that's not to mention the nearly 10,000 (as of this writing) others who posted something in support. Sometimes life really is good.