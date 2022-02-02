The Person Britney Spears Credits With Changing The Course Of Her Life

While it sure has been fun watching Britney Spears drag her enemies all over her social media (cough, cough, Jamie Lynn Spears), we're just as thrilled when we see her shout out people who have really supported her in her life. Britney contains multitudes! On February 2, for instance, the pop icon took to her Instagram not to address another one of her sister's public statements, but to say thanks to one man who she says has changed her whole life.

Everyone in the world watched Britney's fight to end her 13-year conservatorship over the past year. After finally being allowed to speak about her experiences publicly and, importantly, hire a lawyer of her own choosing, the conservatorship came to an end. Now that she has full freedom over her social media posts, she has not been shy about calling out her family or expressing love for her friends.

Britney posted a photo of herself and a pretty normal-looking man who is definitely not her fiance Sam Asghari, with a caption that began, "This man has turned my life around."