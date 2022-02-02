Leah Remini Shares Update On Daughter Following Scientology Exit

Leah Remini has been a controversial figure for her decades of involvement in the Church of Scientology. The 51-year-old left the group in July 2013 after 30 years as a member. When she spoke to People a month later, Remini explained her decision to leave. "I believe that people should be able to question things. I believe that people should value family, and value friendships, and hold those things sacrosanct," she said. "It wouldn't matter what it was, simply because no one is going to tell me how I need to think, no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to." Essentially, it sounds like she wanted control over her own life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Remini's mother became a Scientologist in the 1970s. Remini, herself, rose through the ranks all the way up to Operating Thetan Level Five, which meant she had only three more levels to climb before reaching the highest spiritual rank. Remini's husband, Angelo Pagan, joined his wife in leaving the church in 2013. The couple was also joined by their daughter, Sofia Pagan, and fans may be interested to learn how the 17-year-old is faring today.