Zooey Deschanel Confirms What We Suspected About Her On-Screen Chemistry With Jake Johnson

By the time Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) — spoiler alert — finally got together in the second season of "New Girl," fans were sweating this ship harder than a polar bear in a shvitz. For all the characters' bickering and respective Season 1 side romances, Jess and Nick were clearly meant for each other, thanks in no small part to the crackling chemistry between the actors. They had the kind of on-screen connection that begs you to believe they must be hooking up in real life.

Obviously, we weren't the only ones to notice, which Deschanel explained on the "New Girl" podcast "Welcome to Our Show" (via People), alongside fellow "New Girl" actors Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone. Morris asked Deschanel a very provocative question: "Is it true that there was so much chemistry between you and Jake in the beginning that you guys couldn't be in the same shot together?" Well? Is it?!