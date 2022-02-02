The Extreme Lengths Lily James And Sebastian Stan Went To For Pam And Tommy

Hulu's new limited series "Pam & Tommy" has finally arrived, delighting fans who were surprised and impressed by Sebastian Stan and Lily James' transformation into one of the most iconic pop culture couples. The series explores the relationship of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, highlighting the infamously stolen, and then leaked, sex tape that spread like wildfire at the birth of the Internet, per IndieWire.

James and Stan spoke to E! News' "Daily Pop" on January 28 about taking on such fragile subject matter and doing Anderson and Lee justice in their performances. James argued the leak was "a crime against" the exes, explaining, "The tape was made as a private, private tape between two people in love ... and it's not 'a sex tape.' ... So it was just such huge violation of their privacy." On the topic of how that sentiment relates to the new show, Stan reasoned, "I think that they deserved that being retold."

Now that the world can watch the story unfold, James and Stan are giving more insight into how deeply they committed to and disappeared into the roles.