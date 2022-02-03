What We Know About Tommy Dorfman's Divorce

Tommy Dorfman will soon be free to mingle, as her husband of five years, Peter Zurkuhlen, filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The outlet did not list a reason for the divorce, but noted that Zurkuhlen did it swiftly. Their split shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans, as Dorfman told Time that her transition last summer had impacted their marriage.

"Personally, it's wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I'm 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different," Dorfman explained to the outlet. "I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man ... But we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man." The then-couple decided to transition from lovers to friends instead. According to Just Jared, Zurkuhlen publicly supported Dorfman when she came out, calling her "beautiful" and "fully" herself.

While fans may be sad that their relationship didn't work out, Dorfman noted to Time that she expected her life to change, saying, "I have to reckon with the fact that I brought along a lot of people and things who might not end up being there for this part of my journey." Moving forward, Dorfman will focus on her work, telling InStyle that she hopes to "tell better trans and queer stories" through her work.