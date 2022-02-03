Brian Cox Reveals The Hilarious Truth About Working With Brad Pitt

It's not every actor who will get real — like, real real — in interviews when asked about current or former cast-mates. This is why we get down on our knees and thank the lord every day for legendary actor Brian Cox, whose interviews along his book tour have been illuminating, to say the least. Cox has gotten candid about working with Jeremy Strong on "Succession," for instance, admitting to Deadline that "[Strong] does what he does and he does it brilliantly, but it's also exhausting. Particularly exhausting for him, but it's also exhausting for the rest of us from time to time."

Now, he's even revealing some fun stories about movies he did 20 years ago. Specifically, what it was like to film the movie "Troy" with Brad Pitt in 2004. In case you're unfamiliar or you've just forgotten, "Troy" is a movie theoretically based on Homer's "The Iliad," but in actuality is more like a three-hour love letter to the chiseled perfection of Pitt's shirtless torso. This is a fact that was clearly not lost on Cox, who played the fierce Agamemnon in the movie. Here's what he said.