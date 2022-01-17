Brian Cox Is Absolutely Fuming Over Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp went from one of the most bankable movie stars in the world to one of the most controversial after his then-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence in 2016 and filed a restraining order against him, per The Washington Post. The allegations and courtroom drama that ensued sparked a Hollywood boycott of the actor, which ultimately cost him his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in 2020, greatly diminished his net worth, and divided fans as some abandoned his side, while others continued to show support for Depp.

The list of celebs who can't stand the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has also become lengthier than ever and allegedly includes Angelina Jolie, Elon Musk, and Daniel Radcliffe. Now, said list includes a new addition. These days, Depp is getting brutally criticized by actor Brian Cox, who is no stranger to speaking his mind about some of Hollywood's biggest names — and doing so without any sort of filter. Most recently, Cox didn't mince words when he lashed out at Steven Seagal, saying he's "as ludicrous in real life as he appears on screen," per The Big Issue. Cox also called David Bowie "not a particularly good actor" and said Quentin Tarantino's work is "meretricious" and "all surface." If you're wondering, no, he wasn't any kinder when it came to sharing his opinion of Captain Jack Sparrow. We break down his unapologetic comments below.