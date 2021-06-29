Fans Are Showing Their Support For Johnny Depp. Here's Why

The following article contains discussion of domestic violence.

When the poop hit the bed, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage was truly over. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and his ex-wife married from 2015 to 2017, before they decided to call it quits. Of course, their divorce played out like a dramatic thriller with accusations of physical abuse, three-way affairs, and substance abuse leading the headlines. And even after they were no longer married, the legal battles continued. Variety reported Depp failed in his bid to overturn a ruling that he may not appeal a case for libel against The Sun newspaper for calling him a "wife beater." As a result, Depp will no longer be appearing in the "Fantastic Beasts" series.

However, Depp has always maintained that Heard had been abusive toward him. These claims were substantiated when the Daily Mail exclusively obtained an audio confession where Heard admits to hitting her former husband in January 2020. "I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap," she apologized before adding, "But I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched." She got specific and revealed how she hurt him too and said, "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

Now that Heard has begun filming "Aquaman 2," Depp's fans are clapping back. Read on to discover why they have had enough.