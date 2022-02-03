Valkryae And Addison Rae's Messy Feud Explained

Gamer Valkyrae and TikTok star Addison Rae continue to be embroiled in a public feud, and until now, it's still unclear why it blew up the way it did. But judging from the sequence of events, the two are just victims of baseless rumors stemming seemingly out of nowhere. It all started when Addison Rae entered a live stream of TommyInnit, a member of the popular Minecraft server Dream SMP, startling viewers and the streamer himself alike. "Why is Addison Rae in the general chat of the Dream SMP Discord? What the f*** is going on?" the streamer, whose real name is Thomas Simons, said at the time. After all, TikTok superstars like Addison Rae don't usually find themselves on Twitch.

It was then that people started assuming that she was attempting to get TommyInnit booted off Dream SMP, and along the way, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter's name was dragged into the drama, presumably because she also had "Rae" in her name. Valkyrae then addressed the situation, saying how confused she was about the whole ordeal. "It's just the most weirdest thing I've ever seen on social media that I happen to be involved in," she said, per Dexerto.com. "People are wilding, people are going crazy."

Both Addison Rae and Valkyrae had received a barrage of hate comments from each other's fanbases, to the point that it escalated enough for the YouTuber to take a hiatus. Now, their alleged feud has taken a downturn, and it's all because of a skincare product.