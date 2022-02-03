Is This How Justin Timberlake Really Feels About Janet Jackson Today?

The drama surrounding the Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake has been a topic of discussion for over 15 years now. For those who need a recap, Jackson invited Timberlake to join her on stage during her halftime show performance. At the end of their set, Timberlake ripped off a piece of her clothing and accidentally exposed Jackson's breast, causing a wardrobe malfunction.

Timberlake was able to carve out a successful solo career afterwards, and was even asked to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with his own headlining set in 2018. Jackson, on the other hand, was blacklisted from various networks and was uninvited to the following Grammy Awards. Because of this, her next studio album, "Damita Jo," took a hit and sold 4 million copies less than her previous LP, according to ChartMasters. In Jackson's new tell-all four-part documentary on A&E and Lifetime, "Janet Jackson," she finally set the record straight about her relationship with the former *NSYNC member, per People. "Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion," she said. "And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop."

Jackson continued: "Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends." Jackson explained she had recently talked to Timberlake and said the pair have moved on, influencing others to do the same. Since Jackson's words, Timberlake has reportedly come forward and reacted.