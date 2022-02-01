Twitter Thinks Janet Jackson Is Sending Fans A Message About Justin Timberlake

Janet Jackson addressed the infamous 2004 Super Bowl controversy — in which Justin Timberlake exposed her breast live on air during their halftime show performance — in episode four of "Janet Jackson," the Lifetime docuseries about the life of the pop singer. In the doc, Jackson told fans her take on the incident, which saw a sharp rise in album sales for Timberlake but led Jackson to be blackballed in the industry for a long stretch of time.

"Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion," Jackson expressed, per People. "And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop." Jackson also stated that she and Timberlake "will always be very good friends ... [we] have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same." She also shared a similar message on her Twitter account late on January 31: "I have no energy for hate. I either love you, wish you well or hope you heal."

Despite Jackson's statement, it appears many of her fans have no intention of dropping their grudge against Timberlake. In response to Jackson's directive, one Twitter user posted a meme of a woman with her back turned — presumably to indicate ignoring Jackson's directive. Another fan simply put it this way: "No," while utilizing a GIF of Bugs Bunny. So unfortunately for Timberlake, it looks like the controversy is far from over, even if Jackson herself is over it.