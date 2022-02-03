Pamela Anderson Reportedly Still Doesn't Approve Of Pam And Tommy

Long considered a Hollywood icon for many different reasons, Pamela Anderson's transformation has really been a sight behold. That said, there's a new Hulu limited series called "Pam & Tommy," which follows Anderson's turbulent years with her ex-husband Tommy Lee and their infamous tape that was seen around the world.

Anderson's on-screen portrayer Lily James revealed that she was disappointed that she never got to meet the "Baywatch" star in person while filming. The actor said that she had reached out to Anderson in the hopes that she could get a little real-life insight into her past life and history with Lee. "I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically," she told Porter in a story published in January. "...I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming."

That said, Anderson now reportedly has her own thoughts about "Pam & Tommy," and it sounds like she's not pleased — at all.