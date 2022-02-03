Pamela Anderson Reportedly Still Doesn't Approve Of Pam And Tommy
Long considered a Hollywood icon for many different reasons, Pamela Anderson's transformation has really been a sight behold. That said, there's a new Hulu limited series called "Pam & Tommy," which follows Anderson's turbulent years with her ex-husband Tommy Lee and their infamous tape that was seen around the world.
Anderson's on-screen portrayer Lily James revealed that she was disappointed that she never got to meet the "Baywatch" star in person while filming. The actor said that she had reached out to Anderson in the hopes that she could get a little real-life insight into her past life and history with Lee. "I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different. My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically," she told Porter in a story published in January. "...I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming."
That said, Anderson now reportedly has her own thoughts about "Pam & Tommy," and it sounds like she's not pleased — at all.
Pamela Anderson doesn't want to reopen wounds from the past
According to People, one source close to Pamela Anderson says that the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy" is bringing back some old memories that she would rather not remember, like her sex tape with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee. The insider says that Anderson feels as though she is being exploited by the series, as that's a chapter in her life that has been long closed and that the Canadian-born Hollywood star deserves more respect than she's getting. "After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound," the tipster explained, adding that there was a "sense of hypocrisy" to making the series without Anderson's approval. "It's her life and she should have the decision [as to] whether it's turned into a commodity for public consumption."
Anderson herself has not made any comments about the matter, but she did take to her Instagram page to let her fans know that she won't be posting on social media for quite some time — or ever, for that matter. In January 2021, Anderson shared that she's never "been interested in social media," and that she's "settled into the life I'm genuinely inspired by." It sounds like she might have canceled her Hulu account, too.