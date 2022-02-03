AOC Reveals Her Thoughts On The Whoopi Goldberg Controversy

The celebrity-sphere lit up with opinions on Whoopi Goldberg's suspension from "The View." On a January 31 episode, Goldberg, while discussing schools' banning of "Maus," made the remark that the Holocaust was "not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man." Many immediately took issue with the statement. Goldberg promptly issued a Twitter apology, and her co-host Ana Navarro firmly stated to the Daily Beast, "Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite." Despite this, Goldberg's two-week suspension was announced by ABC News President Kim Godwin on February 1.

Among those to weigh in immediately on the situation was former presidential son Donald Trump Jr., who took to Twitter to express his outrage at the perceived hypocrisy of Goldberg's suspension, contrasting it against Roseanne Barr's 2018 firing for several racist tweets. "Consequences only go one way folks. You should know this by now," Trump wrote. Goldberg's former "View" co-host Meghan McCain, who has a history of feuding with the legendary comedian, also chimed in on her Daily Mail column, arguing that she believed Goldberg deserved a harsher punitive action but doubted its likelihood. "I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of 'The View' and a pop culture icon," McCain snarked.

Now, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has voiced her own strong stance on the hot topic.