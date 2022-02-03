AOC Reveals Her Thoughts On The Whoopi Goldberg Controversy
The celebrity-sphere lit up with opinions on Whoopi Goldberg's suspension from "The View." On a January 31 episode, Goldberg, while discussing schools' banning of "Maus," made the remark that the Holocaust was "not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man." Many immediately took issue with the statement. Goldberg promptly issued a Twitter apology, and her co-host Ana Navarro firmly stated to the Daily Beast, "Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite." Despite this, Goldberg's two-week suspension was announced by ABC News President Kim Godwin on February 1.
Among those to weigh in immediately on the situation was former presidential son Donald Trump Jr., who took to Twitter to express his outrage at the perceived hypocrisy of Goldberg's suspension, contrasting it against Roseanne Barr's 2018 firing for several racist tweets. "Consequences only go one way folks. You should know this by now," Trump wrote. Goldberg's former "View" co-host Meghan McCain, who has a history of feuding with the legendary comedian, also chimed in on her Daily Mail column, arguing that she believed Goldberg deserved a harsher punitive action but doubted its likelihood. "I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of 'The View' and a pop culture icon," McCain snarked.
Now, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has voiced her own strong stance on the hot topic.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks Whoopi Goldberg should be forgiven
If the Jewish community made good with Whoopi Goldberg, then why haven't we? That's the stance New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took on
"The View" host's two-week suspension in a February 2 TMZ interview. Ocasio-Cortez noted that Goldberg had invited the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt onto "The View" on February 1 — one day after making her Holocaust-related remarks — to discuss Holocaust education and the errors of her prior comments.
"I think, whenever... there's a learning moment like this, what's super important is the relationship between that person and the community they're making amends with," Ocasio-Cortez stated, further pointing out that Greenblatt had seemed to wholly accept Goldberg's apologetic gesture and stance. Indeed, Greenblatt tweeted after his "The View" appearance, "Deeply appreciate @WhoopiGoldberg inviting me on to @TheView today to have an important discussion on the importance of educating about the Holocaust. Whoopi has been a long-time ally of the Jewish community and @ADL and her apology is very much welcome."
As Ocasio-Cortez concluded to TMZ, "I think we really kind of take the Jewish community's lead on this and they seem to see that her apology's authentic and want to move on." However, as to whether AOC's position on Goldberg's punishment will have any impact, only time will tell.