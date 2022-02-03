The Career Loss That Left Channing Tatum Absolutely Devastated

Channing Tatum is considered one of the most successful actors of our generation. But unlike other actors, his road to stardom has been quite unconventional. After his short stint as a collegiate football player, he quit and set his sights on Hollywood. He didn't go to acting school like others, however, nor did he appear in a lot of small roles before his career took off. Instead, Tatum explored a career in stripping.

"It's absolutely true," Tatum told Vanity Fair in June 2013. "I did it for almost a year. I've lived a crazy life, for sure. It seemed like a fun thing to do at the time and I got out unscathed. It's nothing I'm ashamed of and I'm not proud of it either." But being a stripper led to some of his most prominent roles, like dancer Tyler Gage in "Step Up" and Michael "Magic Mike" Lane in "Magic Mike." Now, two decades into his acting career, Tatum has amassed a slate of impressive projects under his belt, including "White House Down," "21 Jump Street," and "Logan Lucky."

While Tatum is proud of what he's achieved, the actor revealed that he went through a "traumatizing experience" in his career that led him to swear off a certain cinematic universe.