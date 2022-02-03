Jennifer Lopez And Hoda Kotb Playfully Spar Over Their Recent Relationship News
Jennifer Lopez and Hoda Kotb's names have been in the press a lot lately. Lopez is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood, and she's a triple threat who can sing, act, and dance. And while Lopez's talents know no limits, there's one thing in particular about her that people like to talk about — her personal life. Lopez has dated some of the hottest names in Hollywood, and in April, she broke up with fiance Alex Rodriguez.
The star quickly rebounded with her former flame, Ben Affleck, and all seemed right in the world with "Bennifer" back together. And she usually won't shy away from praising Affleck in the press. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," she gushed to People in February. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."
On the other hand, Kotb made headlines in January when she announced her split from fiance Joel Schiffman. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," Kotb shared on "Today" after pointing out that she had been getting questions about why she hadn't been wearing her wedding ring. Now, she and Lopez are having a laugh!
Jennifer Lopez jokes about Hoda Kotb's personal life
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Hoda Kotb to have a laugh about a breakup. Lopez appeared on an episode of the "Today" show, where she promoted her upcoming film "Marry Me." She sat down with Kotb and her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, and the trio had a great conversation where they chatted about a variety of topics. Things took a turn when Kotb held up a People magazine cover with Lopez on the front, as she covered a corner blurb that mentioned her own split with Joel Schiffman. "Let me just block out this corner," Kotb said with a laugh.
Lopez also joined in on the fun, asking the talk show host why she was trying to cover up the corner. "You don't want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?" she joked. Kotb took the whole thing lightly, rolling back in her chair with laughter while giving Lopez a high-five and telling her, "Touché." Guthrie also joined in on the gigglefest, saying, "They call that mutually assured destruction." Earlier in the interview, the duo asked Lopez about her much-talked-about relationship with Ben Affleck.
However, there seemed to be no hard feelings between the two as Kotb shared a photo of herself high-fiving Lopez on Instagram. The relationship jokes continued with one Intagrammer saying, "Savanna look like a third wheel on that interview." Honestly? We would third wheel it with Kotb and Lopez ANY day.