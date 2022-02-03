Jennifer Lopez And Hoda Kotb Playfully Spar Over Their Recent Relationship News

Jennifer Lopez and Hoda Kotb's names have been in the press a lot lately. Lopez is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood, and she's a triple threat who can sing, act, and dance. And while Lopez's talents know no limits, there's one thing in particular about her that people like to talk about — her personal life. Lopez has dated some of the hottest names in Hollywood, and in April, she broke up with fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The star quickly rebounded with her former flame, Ben Affleck, and all seemed right in the world with "Bennifer" back together. And she usually won't shy away from praising Affleck in the press. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," she gushed to People in February. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

On the other hand, Kotb made headlines in January when she announced her split from fiance Joel Schiffman. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," Kotb shared on "Today" after pointing out that she had been getting questions about why she hadn't been wearing her wedding ring. Now, she and Lopez are having a laugh!