Meghan King Reveals Painful Truth About Relationship With Ex Jim Edmonds
Co-parenting is no easy task, and it's a struggle Meghan King knows all too well. The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star had quite a tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. Tying the knot with the baseball player in 2014, per Us Weekly, the two welcomed three children over the course of their five-year marriage.
The marriage plunged into chaos when, in 2019, Edmonds was caught red-handed in a cheating scandal. While he denied having a physical relationship with his mistress, he did admit to having a "lapse in judgment" and "engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person." Following the reports, King took to her blog, where she lamented over the whole situation. Entitled "I'm Sad," an excerpt reads, "I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me."
The two would ultimately split in 2019. Since then, they have moved on with other partners. Edmonds is currently engaged to Kortnie O'Connor, per ET, while King would enter a highly publicized relationship with Cuffe Biden Owens — President Joe Biden's nephew. The pair wed in October 2021, but separated just two months later. And though King is on the dating market again, she still has her three little ones to worry about — and coexisting with ex-hubby Edmonds is proving to be quite difficult for the reality TV star.
Meghan King admits she struggles to co-parent with Jim Edmonds
Meghan King is getting candid about motherhood and sharing her three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. Though she has daughter Aspen and twins Hart and Hayes "all the time" while Edmonds gets "visitation," the former "Real Housewives" star revealed her co-parenting struggles to Us Weekly. "I don't know what coparenting is," she jokingly told the outlet, noting that communication hasn't been easy.
"In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start ... Jim hates me. It's horrible," she further claimed. King also revealed that she and Edmonds have not communicated much "since before" his engagement to Kortnie O'Connor. "That's saying a lot because I don't communicate with her either," she said, adding that she doesn't think their kids are a fan of the situation, but they can't talk about it with them at this time.
As previously noted, King moved on and married Cuffe Biden Owens, though they separated soon after. On the split, she took to Instagram (via Us Weekly) to reveal, "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out." But despite the split, King still believes in love. Appearing on "Two Ts In A Pod" (via Page Six), King revealed she's "going on dates and stuff." She also admitted that it was "just stupid of me to marry [Owens], but I did."