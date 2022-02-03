Meghan King Reveals Painful Truth About Relationship With Ex Jim Edmonds

Co-parenting is no easy task, and it's a struggle Meghan King knows all too well. The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star had quite a tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. Tying the knot with the baseball player in 2014, per Us Weekly, the two welcomed three children over the course of their five-year marriage.

The marriage plunged into chaos when, in 2019, Edmonds was caught red-handed in a cheating scandal. While he denied having a physical relationship with his mistress, he did admit to having a "​​lapse in judgment" and "engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person." Following the reports, King took to her blog, where she lamented over the whole situation. Entitled "I'm Sad," an excerpt reads, "I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me."

The two would ultimately split in 2019. Since then, they have moved on with other partners. Edmonds is currently engaged to Kortnie O'Connor, per ET, while King would enter a highly publicized relationship with Cuffe Biden Owens — President Joe Biden's nephew. The pair wed in October 2021, but separated just two months later. And though King is on the dating market again, she still has her three little ones to worry about — and coexisting with ex-hubby Edmonds is proving to be quite difficult for the reality TV star.