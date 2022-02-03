Kate Middleton Stuns In Gray At Public Event Without Prince William
Kate Middleton has built a life on being a world-class scene-stealer. Don't believe us? As the story goes, Kate first caught Prince William's eye while walking the runway in a college fashion show at St. Andrews. As the prince's girlfriend, then wife, her impeccable fashion sense has been front and center as Kate has climbed the royal ranks.
Of course, there's also been plenty of talk about Kate's personal life. Her rumored rivalry with estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, her supposed marriage problems with William, and her relationship with the rest of her in-laws. As her husband will one day be king, Kate has found herself front and center in the press more than some other royal family members might.
Kate recently made headlines after taking an unusual step — attending a major royal event without her husband. With just her father and mother-in-law in tow, Kate's stunning style stole the show.
Kate was in her element
Kate Middleton joined her father-in-law, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, on a February 3 trip to the Prince's Foundation. The Duchess donned a gray Karen Walker dress and matching handbag for the occasion. The coat is an evident favorite of Kate's, as it's not the first time she's worn it to a royal engagement.
While the reasons for William's absence remain unclear, Charles and Camilla opted to bring Kate along because of her passion for the arts. Kate's charitable initiatives include the Royal Portrait Gallery and the Victoria and Albert Museum, among others. However, the real reason Charles and Camilla wanted Kate by their side is likely because the visit to the foundation was all about fashion, and who better to rep the royal family than their trendsetter-in-residence?
At the foundation, the royals were introduced to art students, including those studying fashion and textile design. "It was amazing seeing the duchesses interacting about one of my garments," an aspiring fashion designer, Nicole Christie, told People. "Kate was asking about the silk," she added. "They were really taken aback and it was an honor for me that I had the chance to meet them." Kate left the outing with a new bag, which Christie gifted her, and silk scrunchies for Princess Charlotte, who will hopefully get her mother's impeccable sense of style.