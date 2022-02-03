Kate Middleton Stuns In Gray At Public Event Without Prince William

Kate Middleton has built a life on being a world-class scene-stealer. Don't believe us? As the story goes, Kate first caught Prince William's eye while walking the runway in a college fashion show at St. Andrews. As the prince's girlfriend, then wife, her impeccable fashion sense has been front and center as Kate has climbed the royal ranks.

Of course, there's also been plenty of talk about Kate's personal life. Her rumored rivalry with estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, her supposed marriage problems with William, and her relationship with the rest of her in-laws. As her husband will one day be king, Kate has found herself front and center in the press more than some other royal family members might.

Kate recently made headlines after taking an unusual step — attending a major royal event without her husband. With just her father and mother-in-law in tow, Kate's stunning style stole the show.