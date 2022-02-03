And Just Like That Cast Emotionally Reflects On Willie Garson's Cancer Diagnosis

"And Just Like That," HBO's revival of "Sex and the City," just ended its first season, and boy, what a ride it's been. Before the series even premiered, it got off to a rocky start when it was announced that Kim Cattrall would not be returning as fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Then, scandal rocked the series when Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by several women, following the Peloton death of his character, Mr. Big, in Episode 1. Also throughout its run, the series has been heavily critiqued by fans and critics alike for its less-than-lackluster plot lines and its "wokeness."

Any fan of the dramedy series, though, is sure to miss the presence of Willie Garson, who tragically died from pancreatic cancer on September 21, 2021. Garson's character Stanford Blatch was known as confidante to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), and many loved the easygoing chemistry between the two best friends. Garson was supposed to star in all 10 episodes of "And Just Like That," the series' executive producer Michael Patrick King said to Variety, but sadly he was only able to film three, as he died while the show was still in production.

Now with the release of HBO Max's behind-the-scenes documentary on "AJLT," Garson's castmates have spoken out following his death.