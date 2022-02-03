The Real Reason Nick Cannon Is Apologizing To The Mothers Of His Children
There's a joke going around on the internet that Pete Davidson must be stopped, as he seems to be romantically linked to any woman who comes within three feet of him. But what the internet doesn't seem to realize is Davidson has a strong competitor in Nick Cannon, who fathers a new child with a new woman at least once a quarter. Now on his eighth kid, apparently the multi-hyphenate ex-Nickelodeon star has an apology for all the mothers of his children.
If you're having trouble keeping track of all of Cannon's kids and their respective mothers, Page Six has a rundown. His oldest are twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two children with model Brittany Bell, 5-year-old Golden, and 1-year-old Powerful Queen. Then in 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby de la Rosa. He then had baby Zen with Alyssa Scott, who tragically died at just a few months old of a brain tumor. Now, he's announced that he and Bre Tiesi are expecting a son to be born later in 2022.
So, what does he have to say to the five women who have given birth to his children?
Nick Cannon apologized for oversharing
We're used to watching a lot of Nick Cannon's personal life unfold in the public eye, but on the February 3 episode of "The Nick Cannon Show," the host and comedian felt compelled to apologize for oversharing earlier that week.
Cannon had confirmed on "The Nick Cannon Show" (via Entertainment Tonight) on January 31 that he was expecting another child with Bre Tiesi, while also talking about the loss of his 5-month-old baby Zen, who died just months earlier. It looks like this was a problem for at least one very important person, Tiesi herself. On her Instagram Stories (via E! News), a day after Cannon's on-stage announcement, Tiesi said, "I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various reasons, and am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ. This was not how I'd hope to share this news especially given that I've been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy."
This seems fair, and Cannon acknowledged his mistake. He apologized to all the mothers of his children, saying that he wants to respect their privacy. "And I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions," Cannon said. "So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day." All's well that ends well, we guess!