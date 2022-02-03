The Real Reason Nick Cannon Is Apologizing To The Mothers Of His Children

There's a joke going around on the internet that Pete Davidson must be stopped, as he seems to be romantically linked to any woman who comes within three feet of him. But what the internet doesn't seem to realize is Davidson has a strong competitor in Nick Cannon, who fathers a new child with a new woman at least once a quarter. Now on his eighth kid, apparently the multi-hyphenate ex-Nickelodeon star has an apology for all the mothers of his children.

If you're having trouble keeping track of all of Cannon's kids and their respective mothers, Page Six has a rundown. His oldest are twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two children with model Brittany Bell, 5-year-old Golden, and 1-year-old Powerful Queen. Then in 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby de la Rosa. He then had baby Zen with Alyssa Scott, who tragically died at just a few months old of a brain tumor. Now, he's announced that he and Bre Tiesi are expecting a son to be born later in 2022.

So, what does he have to say to the five women who have given birth to his children?