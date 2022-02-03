Kendall Jenner's Latest Social Media Controversy Explained

The response to any Kendall Jenner social media post (or any Jenner-Kardashian social media post, for that matter) is about an even split between adoring fans giving the model snaps and livid detractors calling her out. Sometimes the criticism is warranted, and sometimes it's less so. You remember the massive backlash to her vaguely social justice adjacent Pepsi ad, right? Right.

We'll let you make up your own mind as to whether or not the latest backlash is warranted. It involves her already much-maligned marketing for her tequila brand, 818, which has been called out for cultural appropriation, according to Elle. Fans were offended to see Kendall marketing her tequila brand by wearing traditionally Mexican clothing and styles, even though Kendall is not Mexican.

This time, the criticism is less about Mexican culture than it is about drinking culture. It began when Kendall (apparently in all innocence) posted a photo of her tequila brand as part of a carousel of "things I love" on her Instagram. So why the outrage?