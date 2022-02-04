Rumors About The Weeknd And DJ Simi Khadra Are Heating Up
What exactly is going on with The Weeknd and DJ Simi Khadra? The two have never confirmed a romance, but rumors have been swirling for a while now that the two are dating — and it seems like things may finally have been all but officially confirmed.
The two were first rumored to be together in April 2021, according to Daily Mail, though they've never made it explicitly clear if they're just friends or something a little more. While there have been plenty of whispers about a love connection, Hollywood Life had a different take. "They're definitely not dating — they've been friends for years," the outlet claimed in February.
Even more contentious, though? It thought Khandra was (at least at one point) a close friend of Bella Hadid. Yes, Bella Hadid as in The Weeknd's (aka Abel Tesfaye) former girlfriend. The two dated on and off for around four years after getting together in 2015, splitting in August 2019. In June 2020 though, Us Weekly claimed they were back in touch, but it doesn't seem like much actually came of that.
But back to the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker and his potential new love, as Daily Mail claimed Hadid actually unfollowed her ex and Khandra on social media after the dating rumors began to swirl. Could that be telling? Well, now it looks like we could have proof something a little more romantical could well be happening here...
The Weeknd and Simi Khandra photographed together
Did The Weeknd and DJ Simi Khadra pretty much confirm they're dating? Well, we'll have to keep holding on for verbal confirmation, but the twosome did appear to be enjoying a possible date night on February 2.
Paparazzi snapped the two spending time together at Hollywood's Sunset Tower hotel together on February 3 where they seemed to enjoy a potentially romantic dinner, and Daily Mail published all the proof. The outing marked the first time the two have actually been photographed together by the shutterbugs, which could potentially be a sign they're not afraid to make any maybe romances a little more public.
It's not the first time the two have been in the same place at the same time, either. Far from it, in fact. In January, Khandra was photographed by paparazzi alongside her sister and DJ partner, Haze Khadra, at The Weeknd's album release party, which was also in West Hollywood, according to Celebzz — clearly a favorite location for these two!
The rumors come amid claims The Weeknd may have been getting a little cozy with none other than Angelina Jolie, as they were snapped together in Los Angeles in late June 2021. But it sounds like that was more about business. "They're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business," a source told Page Six.
Seems like The Weeknd is still keeping us guessing about his dating life!