Rumors About The Weeknd And DJ Simi Khadra Are Heating Up

What exactly is going on with The Weeknd and DJ Simi Khadra? The two have never confirmed a romance, but rumors have been swirling for a while now that the two are dating — and it seems like things may finally have been all but officially confirmed.

The two were first rumored to be together in April 2021, according to Daily Mail, though they've never made it explicitly clear if they're just friends or something a little more. While there have been plenty of whispers about a love connection, Hollywood Life had a different take. "They're definitely not dating — they've been friends for years," the outlet claimed in February.

Even more contentious, though? It thought Khandra was (at least at one point) a close friend of Bella Hadid. Yes, Bella Hadid as in The Weeknd's (aka Abel Tesfaye) former girlfriend. The two dated on and off for around four years after getting together in 2015, splitting in August 2019. In June 2020 though, Us Weekly claimed they were back in touch, but it doesn't seem like much actually came of that.

But back to the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker and his potential new love, as Daily Mail claimed Hadid actually unfollowed her ex and Khandra on social media after the dating rumors began to swirl. Could that be telling? Well, now it looks like we could have proof something a little more romantical could well be happening here...