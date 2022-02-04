Why Issa Rae Is Letting Random People Stay In Her House
Are you ready for some football? Though many sports fans care about the action on the field during the Super Bowl, most other people use the big game as a way to socialize, party, and eat. Actor and producer Issa Rae, the lead from the HBO series "Insecure," is also a huge fan of social gatherings. "I love to have people over and entertain," she told Architectural Digest. The actor certainly has the right space to entertain, as her home in Los Angeles is absolutely stunning. "I wanted something inviting, modern, and minimalist," Rae said about buying and decorating her place. "Some of my favorite houses are in Palm Springs, and I wanted my home to have that same resorty, chill vibe."
Inside, she has a gigantic semi-circular couch that her niece and nephews love to play on. Rae is also an art collector — her favorite is "an Adrienne Wade tapestry that reminds me to unwind and unplug." Wade, a local artist, is famous for her murals and street art in Venice. Rae said about interior decorating, "It can be a long process, and it is so satisfying. But you're always going to want to do more over time."
Even though the Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is taking place in Los Angeles, Rae won't be hosting a Super Bowl party; at least, not at her own place. Instead, the famous actor is letting people stay in her house.
Issa Rae's unforgettable weekend
Some lucky fans will get a chance to not only see the 2022 Super Bowl while staying in the host city, but their entire experience will also be curated by actor Issa Rae for Airbnb. "I'm inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses and communities that influence my storytelling on screen," Rae wrote in the Airbnb listing. "I can't wait to show guests all the things that make Black LA so special firsthand." In addition to Rae virtually greeting and chatting with everyone staying at her house upon arrival, she curated an incredible itinerary for guests in a three-day, two-night experience. The guests can utilize her amenities like a "Hilltop Coffee nook" or admire her art pieces by Black artists based in Los Angeles.
Guests will experience some of Rae's favorite neighborhoods and spots like Swift Cafe and Southern Girl Desserts. On Super Bowl Sunday, the guests will have a catered dinner from Worldwide Tacos. Rae is a huge fan — she visited the restaurant once on her show "Insecure" and she tweeted her adoration in 2018, calling it "one of my fav hood spots," per Eater. The two guests are primed for a romantic weekend if they desired, the Super Bowl falling right before Valentine's Day. The package includes hair products and access to her lounge chairs and canopies overlooking Los Angeles and Hollywood Hills.
Plus, each night only costs $56, a reference to Super Bowl LVI.