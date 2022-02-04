Why Issa Rae Is Letting Random People Stay In Her House

Are you ready for some football? Though many sports fans care about the action on the field during the Super Bowl, most other people use the big game as a way to socialize, party, and eat. Actor and producer Issa Rae, the lead from the HBO series "Insecure," is also a huge fan of social gatherings. "I love to have people over and entertain," she told Architectural Digest. The actor certainly has the right space to entertain, as her home in Los Angeles is absolutely stunning. "I wanted something inviting, modern, and minimalist," Rae said about buying and decorating her place. "Some of my favorite houses are in Palm Springs, and I wanted my home to have that same resorty, chill vibe."

Inside, she has a gigantic semi-circular couch that her niece and nephews love to play on. Rae is also an art collector — her favorite is "an Adrienne Wade tapestry that reminds me to unwind and unplug." Wade, a local artist, is famous for her murals and street art in Venice. Rae said about interior decorating, "It can be a long process, and it is so satisfying. But you're always going to want to do more over time."

Even though the Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is taking place in Los Angeles, Rae won't be hosting a Super Bowl party; at least, not at her own place. Instead, the famous actor is letting people stay in her house.