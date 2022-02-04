Michel Gill On The Surprising Way He Met Liev Schreiber Years Before Ray Donovan - Exclusive

Actor Michel Gill is currently appearing in HBO's "The Gilded Age," a beautiful period drama from the creator of "Downton Abbey." And, beginning March 3, viewers will be able to catch him in Hulu's "The Dropout," which follows the Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos scandal. Gill has already been a regular on our screens in recent years, thanks to standout roles in "House of Cards," "Mr. Robot," and "Ray Donovan."

In Season 5 of "Ray Donovan," Gill played Doug Landry, a secretly sleazy movie executive, a type of role that he knows well. "I've been always, from the beginning of my career, I've been cast as some nasty pieces of work that don't appear nasty off the bat," he told Nicki Swift. "You can't just appear right off the bat as the quintessential villain. You have to find this humanity and the need of what this character has and what it's all about." The role wasn't the only thing somewhat familiar to Gill; the actor was also pleased to get the chance to work with actor Liev Schreiber on the popular Showtime series, as "Ray Donovan" wasn't the first time that Gill had crossed paths with Schreiber.

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Michel Gill revealed the surprising way he met Liev Schreiber years before they starred in "Ray Donovan" together.