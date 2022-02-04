Royal Expert Explains Why Prince Harry Might Stay Lowkey For A While
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly have a knack for keeping to the spotlight, especially in recent times. Amid allegations of bullying in the palace from Meghan Markle as well as harsh criticism from the British press, the famous couple announced they would be stepping away from the royal family and their duties in early 2020. Following their groundbreaking decision, the couple sat down in a now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, when Meghan said there were "conversations about how dark [her son's] skin might be when he's born," amid other shocking claims (via CBS News). Since then, the two have remained a steady presence in headlines.
Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made news when they called on Spotify, with whom they have a multi-year partnership, to address COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming service, People reported. Additionally, Prince Harry was just replaced by Kate Middleton as the royal patron of two rugby associations.
Now, thoughts, it looks like Prince Harry may be taking active measures to stay away from the headlines in the future.
Prince Harry could be lying low because of the queen's recent troubles
In the last year especially, the queen has had a rough go of it. She had to deal with the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's scandalous interview. Then, her husband of over 70 years, Prince Philip, sadly died in April. Meanwhile, her youngest son, formerly Prince Andrew, is involved with an ongoing sexual assault scandal.
With the royal family in turmoil, Prince Harry may push his "history of lashing out at the establishment" aside for some time, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, who wrote Kate Middleton's biography. "I think since last year he's paused and reflected," she told Closer. "And he's realized how much last year took a toll on his grandmother, and doesn't want to cause any more upset, so is laying low for now."
Meanwhile, Closer also reported rumors that Meghan and Harry will return to the U.K. for the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June. We'll have to wait and see if the former royals will make the trip across the pond, but until then, they are sure to stay busy while at home in California.