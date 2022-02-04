Royal Expert Explains Why Prince Harry Might Stay Lowkey For A While

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly have a knack for keeping to the spotlight, especially in recent times. Amid allegations of bullying in the palace from Meghan Markle as well as harsh criticism from the British press, the famous couple announced they would be stepping away from the royal family and their duties in early 2020. Following their groundbreaking decision, the couple sat down in a now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, when Meghan said there were "conversations about how dark [her son's] skin might be when he's born," amid other shocking claims (via CBS News). Since then, the two have remained a steady presence in headlines.

Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made news when they called on Spotify, with whom they have a multi-year partnership, to address COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming service, People reported. Additionally, Prince Harry was just replaced by Kate Middleton as the royal patron of two rugby associations.

Now, thoughts, it looks like Prince Harry may be taking active measures to stay away from the headlines in the future.