Budweiser's Emotional Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Doesn't Disappoint

Budweiser is known for creating tear-jerking Super Bowl commercials that typically air every year during the big event. In fact, the beer company came out with a new commercial every year for 37 years before taking a hiatus for the 2021 Super Bowl. In a 90-second video entitled "Bigger Picture," released ahead of the 2021 event, Budweiser explained why it had opted out of its yearly commercial. The words "... we are donating our advertising budget to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's vaccine education initiative" pop up at the end of a collection of videos that depict the myriad ways everyday people had been coping with the coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions. In a statement, vice president of marketing Monica Rustgi, added, "we are eager to get people back together ... to bring consumers back into neighborhood bars and restaurants that were hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic ...," as per USA Today.

Throughout the many commercials that have aired in years past, Budweiser always manages to tell a moving story while often utilizing the same cast of characters, Clydesdale horses and retriever pups. One of its most popular commercials of all time is the 2014 ad, entitled "Puppy Love," which tells the story of a puppy befriending a Clydesdale horse. According to The Washington Post, the video was so well-received that it went viral even before the Super Bowl. This year's Super Bowl ad doesn't disappoint, also featuring a Clydesdale horse and an (older) retriever while sharing an important and opportune message.