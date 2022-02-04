Whitney Way Thore Shares Rare Update On Her Mysterious Romance
Whitney Way Thore is taking the phrase "No face, no case" to another level. It appears the television personality is choosing to continue to keep her mysterious beau under wraps and fans have a lot to say about the ordeal. In July 2021, the "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star revealed she had found love again after she posted a series of blurred-out photos of her boyfriend on Instagram — completely shocking fans. "I've always had a sorta love/mostly hate relationship with social media, but after the last year, it's grown even more complicated," she wrote in her caption. Whitney added that her man wanted privacy which is why she chose to hide his face, but stressed that she still wanted to share him with the world so "this is what social media gets."
Her decision to not reveal her partner's identity sent the internet into a frenzy with hundreds of people claiming he was "embarrassed" to be with her. In August 2021, Whitney took to Instagram to shut down the rumors and made it clear that she is deserving of love no matter her size. "If you feel that you can't be loved because of your size or for any other reason, please don't project that onto me — because I'm out here trying to enjoy myself and this person and what we have together," she wrote. Now, the TLC star has just confirmed that they are still going strong.
Whitney is still dating her French boyfriend
Whitney Way Thore has been dating her boyfriend for several months now and — although not much is known about him — what we do know is that he is French, per The Sun. The outlet also reported that the anonymous man lives in Paris, is a graphic designer, and that the couple actually met through a language exchange program online. The reality star recently answered a series of questions on her Instagram stories and fans were able to fire away some of their burning questions. "You are still with French Man!" a fan wrote, per People. She quickly replied, "Correct!"
Back in October 2019, Whitney got engaged to her then-boyfriend Chase Severino, per TLC. But, after just a short few months, fans were stunned to find out the couple not only split up, but that her ex-fiancè was also expecting a baby with another woman, per People. During an interview with E! News, Whitney opened up about how she learned about the ordeal. "I found out about everything that happened with Chase during quarantine, so it was really hard to deal with that without being able to, I feel like, cope in ways that I normally would have," she reflected. "I wasn't able to see friends or get out of my house or, you know, do anything."