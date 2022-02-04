Whitney Way Thore Shares Rare Update On Her Mysterious Romance

Whitney Way Thore is taking the phrase "No face, no case" to another level. It appears the television personality is choosing to continue to keep her mysterious beau under wraps and fans have a lot to say about the ordeal. In July 2021, the "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star revealed she had found love again after she posted a series of blurred-out photos of her boyfriend on Instagram — completely shocking fans. "I've always had a sorta love/mostly hate relationship with social media, but after the last year, it's grown even more complicated," she wrote in her caption. Whitney added that her man wanted privacy which is why she chose to hide his face, but stressed that she still wanted to share him with the world so "this is what social media gets."

Her decision to not reveal her partner's identity sent the internet into a frenzy with hundreds of people claiming he was "embarrassed" to be with her. In August 2021, Whitney took to Instagram to shut down the rumors and made it clear that she is deserving of love no matter her size. "If you feel that you can't be loved because of your size or for any other reason, please don't project that onto me — because I'm out here trying to enjoy myself and this person and what we have together," she wrote. Now, the TLC star has just confirmed that they are still going strong.