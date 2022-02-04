Jill Biden Is Urging All Americans To Do One Thing For Their Health
Dr. Jill Biden has had a busy start to the new year. The first lady has introduced her family's new pet to the world while she and President Joe Biden have been making the White House a place of their own.
However, in an interview with CBS News, the president's wife did admit that even with all of the preparation, being first lady was a job like she's never had during her lifetime. "I think it's a little harder than I imagined," Biden replied. "It's not like a job that you do; it's a lifestyle that you live. It's 24 hours a day."
If that weren't enough, Biden manages to juggle two jobs at the same time, as she also teaches two days a week at Northern Virginia Community College. Explaining why she's still holding on to her job, Biden said, "Because teaching really is who I am; it's a part of life for me. And when I go into the classroom, people accept me for being their English teacher. And that's a gift. I mean, that's a gift they give to me."
That said, Biden is now using her influence as an educator to urge all Americans to do this one thing for their health.
JIll Biden wants everyone to make time for cancer screening
If there's anyone who knows just how difficult it is to juggle all of the different aspects of one's life, it would be Dr. Jill Biden. However, as part of her message for World Cancer Day, she is urging Americans to take the time out of their busy days and schedule a cancer screening (via People).
Explaining that she gets just how hectic life can be, Biden writes, "There's work, kids, parents, commuting, errands to run, a never-ending to-do list — and for the past two years we've been dealing with a global pandemic on top of everything else in our daily lives." And while the ongoing pandemic has forced a lot of people to press the pause button, Biden is reminding everyone that cancer doesn't stop for COVID-19. She continued, "I'm asking you to put your health first, just for a moment. If you're like millions of other Americans, you may have missed a pap smear, colonoscopy, mammogram, or another critical cancer screening in the last two years of the pandemic."
This comes as the first lady's husband President Joe Biden has said that he plans to cut the cancer death rate by half, according to the New York Times. Clearly, no matter how busy the Bidens are, they continue to prioritize what's important.