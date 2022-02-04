Brooklyn Decker Speaks Out About Her Scary On-Set Health Incident
Brooklyn Decker is a model and actor, who has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as well as in many films and series, including "Grace and Frankie" and "What To Expect When You're Expecting." She is married to former professional tennis player Andy Roddick, with whom she shares two children, son Hank and daughter Stevie.
In 2017, Decker spoke with the Tennis Channel about how she and Roddick met. The actor started off by saying "it's a terrible story," before explaining that she was hosting a show about football at the time. Roddick "watched it every week" and ended up convincing his attorney to call Decker's agent to put them in contact with one another. Although Decker "thought it was very shady" at first, she eventually came around and called him back. They fell in love and have been together ever since.
Decker has given a number of interviews on how the duo expanded their family and welcomed their two children, while also opening up about motherhood. In one such interview with Refinery29 in 2017, she expressed her belief that moms "can do it all" if they choose to. She also shared her experiences of being a stay-at-home mom with her son, Hank, before returning to work, noting that "it's an absolutely thankless job." The most important thing for her is making sure she has help. Recently, Decker spoke out about a scary on-set incident that occurred when she was eight months postpartum.
Brooklyn Decker was breastfeeding her son Hank at the time
On February 3, Brooklyn Decker opened up about an on-set incident that took place postpartum on People's podcast, "Me Becoming Mom." She had to wear an underwire bra as part of a costume for a project she was shooting at the time, although she didn't specify which. The bra caused inflammation in her milk ducts that led to mastitis and a 104 fever.
The mom-of-two declared, "It was horribly painful. It was almost as if I was in a fever dream." She had to call her doctor to treat the condition. These symptoms are typical of mastitis, which involves the severe inflammation of one or both breasts and can lead to an infection, as per the Mayo Clinic. Those afflicted can experience redness, swelling, pain, fever, and chills. Under the risk factors listed on the site is "wearing a tightfitting bra ... which may restrict milk flow."
The "Just Go With It" actor has been candid about her birth and postpartum experiences throughout the births of both her children. Not only is she a partner with maternal health resource Bodily, she has also shared her experiences in exclusive interviews. In a 2021 interview with People, Decker discussed how "shocking" it was to discover how much blood loss occurs after birth. She added it's important to have "the difficult conversations around pregnancy, pregnancy loss, childbirth, recovery, all of it," and believes these topics should be discussed more frequently.