Brooklyn Decker Speaks Out About Her Scary On-Set Health Incident

Brooklyn Decker is a model and actor, who has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as well as in many films and series, including "Grace and Frankie" and "What To Expect When You're Expecting." She is married to former professional tennis player Andy Roddick, with whom she shares two children, son Hank and daughter Stevie.

In 2017, Decker spoke with the Tennis Channel about how she and Roddick met. The actor started off by saying "it's a terrible story," before explaining that she was hosting a show about football at the time. Roddick "watched it every week" and ended up convincing his attorney to call Decker's agent to put them in contact with one another. Although Decker "thought it was very shady" at first, she eventually came around and called him back. They fell in love and have been together ever since.

Decker has given a number of interviews on how the duo expanded their family and welcomed their two children, while also opening up about motherhood. In one such interview with Refinery29 in 2017, she expressed her belief that moms "can do it all" if they choose to. She also shared her experiences of being a stay-at-home mom with her son, Hank, before returning to work, noting that "it's an absolutely thankless job." The most important thing for her is making sure she has help. Recently, Decker spoke out about a scary on-set incident that occurred when she was eight months postpartum.