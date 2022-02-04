The Meaningful Place Sarah Jessica Parker Was When She Got Word Of Willie Garson's Death

Television fans around the world were saddened when Willie Garson, the prolific actor best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw's best friend and close confidante on "Sex and the City," died in September 2021. His son announced his death in an Instagram post, while People and various media outlets also confirmed the news. At the time, People reported that Garson died from a "short illness," but his family confirmed in an obituary to The New York Times that the cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Despite his diagnosis, Garson was still working at the time of his death and was seen on set with Sarah Jessica Parker for the "Sex and the City" follow-up series called "And Just Like That..." The series debuted in December and gave Garson's character, Stanford Blatch, a simple send-off by having him move to Tokyo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Still, Garson's death left a void in the hearts of many, including Parker, with whom he had a close friendship. Now, a few months after Garson's death, Parker has revealed the meaningful place she was in when she received the dreaded news.