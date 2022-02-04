Elton John Just Made A Mistake That No Performer Ever Wants To Make

In 2018, Elton John announced a massive, three-year farewell tour, culminating in his retirement from touring in 2021. But things didn't go as planned, as the "Rocket Man" singer had to delay his tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then suffered an injury months before his European leg was scheduled to start in September 2021, according to NME.

At the time, John released a statement on Twitter, saying he "fell awkwardly on a hard surface" which caused his hip to be in "considerable pain and discomfort." John then announced that he had to undergo surgery and physiotherapy to fix his hip and delayed his tour again to 2022.

Fortunately, John's surgery was a success and he managed to finally embark on his tour this January. However, despite rave reviews about his performances, he couldn't escape some blunders on the road and just made a mistake that no performer wants to make with one of his tour stops.