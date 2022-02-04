Jake Tapper Reportedly Blames Chris Cuomo For Latest CNN Blowup

The scandal still unfolding at CNN could give "The Real Housewives" a run for their money in terms of tea, twists, and dramatics. President Jeff Zucker unexpectedly announced his resignation on February 2, citing his previously undisclosed relationship with fellow exec Allison Gollust, which came out during the internal Chris Cuomo investigation.

Although Zucker said it was his failure to report his romantic relationship, the exact reason for his resignation is still not totally clear. After all, many people have said their relationship had been an open secret in the New York City media world for years. Plus, it was revealed that Gollust used to be a communications director for Andrew Cuomo — you know, the disgraced former governor of New York who resigned following allegations of sexual harassment, which his brother Chris was fired for helping him cover up.

The plot continues to thicken with new eye-popping allegations, including a reportedly fiery conversation between CNN star Jake Tapper and the CEO of WarnerMedia — CNN's parent company.