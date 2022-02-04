Jake Tapper Reportedly Blames Chris Cuomo For Latest CNN Blowup
The scandal still unfolding at CNN could give "The Real Housewives" a run for their money in terms of tea, twists, and dramatics. President Jeff Zucker unexpectedly announced his resignation on February 2, citing his previously undisclosed relationship with fellow exec Allison Gollust, which came out during the internal Chris Cuomo investigation.
Although Zucker said it was his failure to report his romantic relationship, the exact reason for his resignation is still not totally clear. After all, many people have said their relationship had been an open secret in the New York City media world for years. Plus, it was revealed that Gollust used to be a communications director for Andrew Cuomo — you know, the disgraced former governor of New York who resigned following allegations of sexual harassment, which his brother Chris was fired for helping him cover up.
The plot continues to thicken with new eye-popping allegations, including a reportedly fiery conversation between CNN star Jake Tapper and the CEO of WarnerMedia — CNN's parent company.
Jake Tapper asked if Chris Cuomo forced Zucker's hand
Jake Tapper was recorded confronting WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in a meeting about the possibility that Chris Cuomo's lawsuit led Jeff Zucker to resign, reports Puck.
"Jason, if you could address the perception that Chris Cuomo gets fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo hires a high-powered lawyer who has a scorched-earth policy, who then makes it very clear to the world that unless Jeff gives Chris Cuomo his money, they're going to blow the place up," Tapper asked. "An outside observer might say, 'Wow, it looks like Chris Cuomo succeeded. He threatened, Jeff said we don't negotiate with terrorists, and he blew the place up.'" Zucker had refused to pay Cuomo severance after his firing, per The Week, and Cuomo was already planning a lawsuit to the tune of $18 million. Tapper was implying that Zucker's relationship with Allison Gollust was investigated as a result of Cuomo's vengeful lawsuit.
But where Tapper hinted, Kaitlan Collins was even more direct. "I think the issue is that it's not a perception," Collins said. "What Jake just described is actually what happened here." She added, "And it sounds like you didn't consult any other executives on removing a critical part of the company." Kilar, however, seemed unmoved, saying only, "I feel comfortable in my decision. I do." Puck noted that while insiders believe Cuomo's lawyers urged investigators to dig into Zucker and Gollust's relationship, it has not been confirmed.