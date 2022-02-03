The Jeff Zucker Controversy Gets Messier Amid Explosive Claims About Chris Cuomo's Supposed Involvement

Jeff Zucker hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in February as the now former CNN president resigned from his job at the prestigious news network after it was reported he had not disclosed "a romantic relationship with a senior executive," as reported by BBC. He made the surprising announcement in a message received by CNN's employees on February 2, in which Zucker wrote that he "was required to disclose [the relationship] when it began but I didn't." He also claimed he "was wrong" for keeping things a secret and added, "As a result, I am resigning today."

It was reportedly claimed that Zucker's romantic relationship with his fellow CNN employee started sometime amid the grip of the Coronavirus pandemic, though Daily Mail denied that timeline and instead claimed that an inside source had alleged "their secret relationship had started years earlier." Notably, Zucker and the woman he's alleged to have been romantically involved with, Allison Gollust, are both divorced.

But while things are messy enough due to Zucker stepping down from his role, it's now getting even more dramatic as former CNN employee Chris Cuomo's name is being thrown into the mix — and his former co-workers don't exactly have the nicest things to say amid his involvement in the latest drama to hit CNN.