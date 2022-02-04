The Strange Truth About How John Stamos Met His Wife

John Stamos is one of the most famous celebrities in Hollywood, and for a while, he lived the life of a bachelor. The star was first married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005, per Good Housekeeping. The couple never welcomed any children together, and it took them a while to be comfortable with one another following the split.

"I'm happy for them. That's it. Just letting go, and — 'God bless you guys, good for you. I'm here; you're there.' But it took me a long time to get to any of that," Stamos told Justin Long on his "Life is Short With Justin Long" podcast about Romijn's hubby Jerry O'Connell.

Fast forward to a few years after Stamos and Romijn called it quits, and Stamos found the one in Caitlin McHugh. According to Good Housekeeping, the pair first met in 2011 and ultimately tied the knot in 2018. The same year they got married, Stamos and McHugh welcomed their first child together, son Billy. "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father)," Stamos wrote on Instagram, adding a hashtag to point out that he's no longer just an uncle.

The "Full House" star also shared a sweet tribute to his wife on her first Mother's Day. "As if it were even possible, when you became a mother, you became even more beautiful," he gushed. So how did their romance begin? It's kinda awkward...