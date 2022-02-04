Sarah Palin Seemingly Addresses Those Ron Duguay Dating Rumors

Sarah Palin's night of dining out on January 26 attracted headlines for multiple reasons. For one, Palin had recently tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, which meant that Manhattan's Elio's Eatery risked a $1,000 fine for letting her dine indoors, per The New York Times. The second news item was decidedly more fun, being Palin's choice of dining companion in the studly ex-NHL star Ron Duguay. With Duguay being reportedly single and Palin's divorce finalized in 2020, speculation about a romance betwixt the two began flying right away, with Page Six reporting earlier in January that the two had coupled up. (However, a source close to Palin told People that they were "just friends" who "met through hockey.")

Duguay even acted quite the protective "date" to Palin at their dinner. According to the Daily News, a photographer – apparently perturbed by Palin's COVID-19 status — approached their table and asked, "Are any of you guys concerned that she tested positive for COVID? I'm just curious." Duguay reportedly stood up and fired back, "Are you looking for trouble?" before knocking his camera into the ground. (The New York Police Department was alerted to the incident but since declared the situation resolved, per the Daily News.)

As people continue to speculate about her and Duguay's supposed romance, the former governor of Alaska has seemingly addressed the rumors directly.