And Just Like That Creator Has Strong Words For John Corbett

"Sex and the City" fans are sure to remember Aiden Shaw, played by John Corbett in the original series and the 2010 sequel film. He's Carrie's furniture-designing boyfriend-turned fiancé. Ultimately, the two would break up due to Carrie's inability to commit and Aiden's trust issues. The last time fans saw Aiden was in the second "SATC" film when he bumped into Carrie in Abu Dhabi and the two shared a kiss while both married.

But back in April 2020, Corbett gave fans some hope when he revealed to Page Six that he would be reprising his role for the reboot. "I'm going to do the show," he said. "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]." Turns out, this was a complete sham as Aiden was not in "And Just Like That" after all. "AJLT" creator Michael Patrick King said Aiden was never a part of the conversation for the reboot. "John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes," he told Deadline. "We didn't say anything."

King added that Carrie goes through a lot emotionally in the season already, so Aiden's return would have been too much. "We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie." He added, "[Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended." C'est la vie!