And Just Like That Creator Has Strong Words For John Corbett
The much-anticipated "And Just Like That" just wrapped its first season and it gave "Sex and the City" fans plenty to talk about. Right off the bat in Episode 1, a major character (spoiler alert: Mr. Big) has a Peloton-induced heart attack and dies, which leaves Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) to deal with the ups and downs of grief the rest of the season. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) comes to terms with her unhappy marriage and suddenly has a sexual awakening, which caused an uproar among Steve (David Eigenberg) fans. Meanwhile, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) struggles to accept her youngest daughter's decision to come out as non-binary.
The series proved to bring the drama off-screen as well when Kim Cattrall, who played fan-favorite Samantha in the original series, announced she would not be returning in the reboot. Additionally, Chris Noth who reprised the role of Mr. Big was accused of sexual assault from several women, and sadly, Willie Garson aka Stanford tragically died during the production of "AJLT."
And now, the creator of "AJLT" is calling out a former "Sex and the City" cast member.
And Just Like That producer said John Corbett should apologize
"Sex and the City" fans are sure to remember Aiden Shaw, played by John Corbett in the original series and the 2010 sequel film. He's Carrie's furniture-designing boyfriend-turned fiancé. Ultimately, the two would break up due to Carrie's inability to commit and Aiden's trust issues. The last time fans saw Aiden was in the second "SATC" film when he bumped into Carrie in Abu Dhabi and the two shared a kiss while both married.
But back in April 2020, Corbett gave fans some hope when he revealed to Page Six that he would be reprising his role for the reboot. "I'm going to do the show," he said. "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]." Turns out, this was a complete sham as Aiden was not in "And Just Like That" after all. "AJLT" creator Michael Patrick King said Aiden was never a part of the conversation for the reboot. "John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes," he told Deadline. "We didn't say anything."
King added that Carrie goes through a lot emotionally in the season already, so Aiden's return would have been too much. "We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie." He added, "[Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended." C'est la vie!