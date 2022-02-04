Kamala Harris Reportedly Got Some More Bad News
How you feel about Vice President Kamala Harris probably has a lot to do with how you generally feel about politics these days. If you lean Democratic, you might think she's doing more or less fine. If you lean Republican, you may suspect she's falling apart altogether. We can't tell you how to think about the Veep, but we can tell you that she's gotten a bit of bad news lately, which you can make of what you will. No, that bad news is not that President Joe Biden is going to replace her as a running mate in 2024 (he's already said he will not), and it's not that she's not being considered for the open Supreme Court seat (again, President Biden has already said she's going to be on his presidential ticket in 2024). Some pundits have noted that she seems a little directionless, per Associated Press, but that's not what we're talking about either.
Nope, the bad news has to do with some personnel changes in her office.
Kamala Harris is losing another staffer
It looks like Kamala Harris speechwriter Kate Childs Graham is possibly resigning from her staff, according to the New York Post's February 4 report, which described the departure as part of a growing "exodus." Fox News also described Harris as "hemorrhaging" staff. A White House official reportedly told the outlet, "Kate is leaving the office, but not the family. The vice president is grateful for her service to the administration." However, it doesn't look like either Harris or Childs Graham has commented personally on why she is leaving or when.
It's true that Harris has gotten a lot of bad press when it comes to her office staff, which has been described as dysfunctional and "not a healthy environment," according to Politico. The staff turnover has been attributed to "burnout" according to Axios. But the Vice President has her defenders as well, including from the White House, according to The Guardian, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki praising her as a "bold leader" and a "vital partner." Even Geraldo Rivera (of all people) once came to her defense when a colleague insinuated she was only chosen for her race and gender, according to People.
Maybe it all comes down to how you look at it.