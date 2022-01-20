Joe Biden Confirms One Major Suspicion About Kamala Harris

In his first rally of 2022, former U.S. President Donald Trump sent strong signals that he'd be running for president again in 2024. Trump might have his eyes set on the White House, but Biden is ready too. According to The Washington Post, Biden's inner circle have reassured their allies that Biden plans to campaign again in 2024.

But the response hasn't been all positive for Biden — his approval ratings have fallen by as much as a dozen points within his first year. However, the support remains strong within the Democratic party. "I hear this question get asked every day," a source from the Democratic party told the Post in November 2021. "No one ever asked that question about Barack Obama. No one ever asked that question about Donald Trump." The oldest person in the history of the U.S. to become the president, Biden, would be around 82 years old in 2024. So far, his medical examinations have declared him fit; in November, a report by his personal physician dubbed him a "healthy, vigorous, 78 year old," per The New York Times. The "extremely detailed neurologic exam" came at a time when a Politico poll had revealed that a growing number of voters doubted the president's health and whether he's mentally fit for the office.

Biden has also cleared the air around his vice president, Kamala Harris, and to whether she'd be by his side in 2024.