Joe Biden Confirms One Major Suspicion About Kamala Harris
In his first rally of 2022, former U.S. President Donald Trump sent strong signals that he'd be running for president again in 2024. Trump might have his eyes set on the White House, but Biden is ready too. According to The Washington Post, Biden's inner circle have reassured their allies that Biden plans to campaign again in 2024.
But the response hasn't been all positive for Biden — his approval ratings have fallen by as much as a dozen points within his first year. However, the support remains strong within the Democratic party. "I hear this question get asked every day," a source from the Democratic party told the Post in November 2021. "No one ever asked that question about Barack Obama. No one ever asked that question about Donald Trump." The oldest person in the history of the U.S. to become the president, Biden, would be around 82 years old in 2024. So far, his medical examinations have declared him fit; in November, a report by his personal physician dubbed him a "healthy, vigorous, 78 year old," per The New York Times. The "extremely detailed neurologic exam" came at a time when a Politico poll had revealed that a growing number of voters doubted the president's health and whether he's mentally fit for the office.
Biden has also cleared the air around his vice president, Kamala Harris, and to whether she'd be by his side in 2024.
Joe Biden wants Kamala Harris to be the Vice President in 2024
In a press conference at the White House, Joe Biden answered questions around his plans for the next presidential elections, including whether he'd have Kamala Harris by his side. As People noted, Biden put Harris "in charge of the voting rights" and was asked by reporters if he was "satisfied with her work" and whether he'd like to see her in 2024. "Yes and yes," Biden replied. The president then asserted that Harris "is going to be my running mate," adding, "I think she's doing a good job."
Harris is the first woman and the first person of color to take the vice president's role. Earlier in January, a CBS News poll revealed that Harris' approval ratings stood at 44% — the same as Biden. In response, Harris told CBS Morning that the poll results go up and down, and her priority was something else. "We have to remain consistent in fighting for the American people and their needs. And so that is the strategy about staying focused," she said.
Speaking on her work during the past year amid a raging pandemic, Harris said that the administration will keep working towards restoring normalcy. "If you look at where we were last year, where we were certainly at the beginning of this pandemic, we know that compared — comparing then to now we've seen great progress," she argued, but added, "There is still more work to be done."