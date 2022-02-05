Zendaya Stuns Fans In Debut Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

Zendaya is everywhere and the world is loving it. The star ended 2021 with the explosive success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and started the New Year with the long-awaited return of HBO's "Euphoria." So, it makes perfect sense that she would be part of one of the biggest events of the year. That's right — Zendaya is trading in MJ's smirks and Rue's disheveled vibe for a moment of glam with Squarespace for her Super Bowl debut.

The website-builder platform will be airing its eighth Super Bowl commercial, per Glamour, with Zendaya as the center of their campaign. Squarespace's previous celebrity collaborations include Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, John Malkovich, and Dolly Parton.

Squarespace has shared a poster of Zendaya in shell accessories on Instagram. The minimally sleek design has the Super Bowl date, states that the project is "starring Zendaya," and instructs the audience to "watch the film at Squarespace.com," possibly suggesting something bigger beyond the commercial. Fans are sharing fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments of the campaign's posts so far, which indicate their mounting anticipation for game day. Here's a closer look at what is going down in the official teaser.