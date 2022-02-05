Zendaya Stuns Fans In Debut Super Bowl Commercial Teaser
Zendaya is everywhere and the world is loving it. The star ended 2021 with the explosive success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and started the New Year with the long-awaited return of HBO's "Euphoria." So, it makes perfect sense that she would be part of one of the biggest events of the year. That's right — Zendaya is trading in MJ's smirks and Rue's disheveled vibe for a moment of glam with Squarespace for her Super Bowl debut.
The website-builder platform will be airing its eighth Super Bowl commercial, per Glamour, with Zendaya as the center of their campaign. Squarespace's previous celebrity collaborations include Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, John Malkovich, and Dolly Parton.
Squarespace has shared a poster of Zendaya in shell accessories on Instagram. The minimally sleek design has the Super Bowl date, states that the project is "starring Zendaya," and instructs the audience to "watch the film at Squarespace.com," possibly suggesting something bigger beyond the commercial. Fans are sharing fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments of the campaign's posts so far, which indicate their mounting anticipation for game day. Here's a closer look at what is going down in the official teaser.
Zendaya looks ethereal in seaside Squarespace spot
The Squarespace Super Bowl commercial is channeling a beachy theme and highlighting Zendaya as their muse. A teaser dropped February 1 and is only 10 seconds in length — just enough time to get a glimpse of the "Euphoria" actor showing off a beautiful, mermaid-esque look. A close-up whorl of a slowly spinning nautilus shell is this first image as the sound of waves crashing and subtle seagull squawking sets a soft, sunny tone. The ad reads: "Squarespace Presents: Everything to Sell ... Shell Anything."
The focus blurs and Zendaya gives a smoldering, over-the-shoulder look to the camera. She twirls in a lovely aqua halter dress with classic, nautical shells, pearls, and starfish adorning the bodice and trickling down the skirt. She spins at the center of other beachgoers, casually dressed in neutral and pastel tones.
According to AdWeek, the commercial will air during the game's first quarter. Tune in for Super Bowl LVI as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off on February 13 to catch Zendaya in the full spot. The event will be broadcast on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET, as well as stream on Peacock, Hulu Plus, SlingTV, and fuboTV.